it’s the slowest ever. Embarrassment from his government which opens an investigation – Corriere TV

An athlete from Somalia, Nasra Ali Abukar, ran a qualifying heat of the women’s 100 meters of the Universiade in Chengdu, China, in 21”81, finishing the race in eighth and last place. A result that stands out as the worst performance of all time in the history of this eventand is more than ten seconds higher than the winner of this race, the Brazilian Silva Mourao, who ran in 11”58.

The performance of the twenty-year-old Abukar, who competed with the veil, was defined as “a shame”, not only for her but for all of Somalia, by the Minister of Sport Mohamed Barre Mohamud, also because the video in which she is seen engaged is that went viral: shortly after the start, the young woman lags so far behind the others that the recovery ends up “cutting her”.

Barre Mohamud has ordered the opening of an investigation to understand the criteria on which this athlete was chosen. The main suspicions weigh on the vice president of the Somali athletics federation, Khadija Aden Dahir, whose niece Abukar is: Aden Dahir has been temporarily relieved of his post. Before the Universiade began, Aden Dashir had posted a photo of the girl on her social networks, congratulating her on her invitation to the event in China.

