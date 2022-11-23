Home Sports it’s the World Cup of legends (for better or for worse) – Video Gazzetta.it
it's the World Cup of legends (for better or for worse) – Video Gazzetta.it

it's the World Cup of legends (for better or for worse) – Video Gazzetta.it

On the one hand the bitterness of Messi who begins his adventure in Qatar with a surprise defeat by Saudi Arabia, on the other Cristiano Ronaldo ready to debut for Portugal as a free agent after saying goodbye to Manchester United. But they are not the only two legends to have marked the third day of Qatar 2022: Guillermo Ochoa, in his fifth World Cup with Mexico, took the cover by saving the penalty thrown by Lewandowski. Our correspondents in Doha, Fabio Bianchi and Chiara Soldi, tell us everything in our “World News

