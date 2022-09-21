Iveco will present the next generation of the electric Daily powered by hydrogen fuel cells at the IAA in Hanover. Another step towards the goal of net zero CO2 emissions by 2040

The presence of Iveco at the IAA in Hanover, the fair dedicated to news for road transport, confirms the will of the Italian manufacturer to move closer to an increasingly sustainable mobility. The most important new product is certainly the Daily (the brand’s best-seller) with electric propulsion and the prototype powered by Hyundai fuel cells. A development that is the result of a collaboration between Iveco and Hyundai Motor Group which follows the memorandum of understanding signed in March 2022.

Strategic collaborations — The experience and specific knowledge acquired over the years by Iveco allow the Italian brand to recover important collaborations to develop the road transport of the future. Sharing with Nikola should be interpreted in this sense: the first results will be presented in Hanover, with the battery-electric Nikola Tre truck in the European configuration. The autonomy should be around 500 km of use. Not only that: in Hanover there will also be the Nikola Tre prototype powered by hydrogen fuel cells, which will arrive in Europe in 2024. In this case, the expected range should reach 800 km of use.

Zero emissions by 2040 — The long-term goal is to eliminate CO2 emissions by 2040. A historic turning point that means the gradual, but irreversible, abandonment of the diesel engine also for heavy road transport. "We are building our future from our historical roots and will offer a wide range of commercial vehicles powered by an intelligent mix of renewable fuel, battery electric and fuel cell powertrains, enabling our customers around the world to operate. successfully in the transport market of tomorrow. We do not focus on a single technology to replace diesel: not only for obvious technical reasons, but also for the urgency to have an immediate impact and to avoid another geopolitical dependence on related resources to a single source ", said Gerrit Marx, CEO of Iveco Group.