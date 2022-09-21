Almost as if it were a gesture of defiance, as if to say “you will not find me”. That blue jacket sounds like a clue and a provocation at the same time. It seems the common thread between Oderzo’s robbery at the Central Park bar and slot room in Parco Stella and the theft that took place four hours away in San Fior, at the Panda Market.

Shot in the night in a market in San Fior, thieves on the run with the safe Marco Filippi

But on Monday, new details emerged that confuse the cards on the table. In fact, in the Pordenone area some attempts at thefts and intrusions into supermarkets, shops and homes have been reported. And the testimonies seem to lead to the same group that struck in San Fior.

But the frequency and the area in which these shots were attempted would exclude that the same could have entered into action also in Oderzo.

Meanwhile, the 500 Abarth with which the criminals attacked Central Park was found in Oderzo. Investigators are hitting various roads, but above all those of the slots hit recently in the neighboring provinces. In recent years, it has emerged that the bands that hit the slots are specialized.

You will hardly find a shot scored in a game room by improvised bandits and dedicated, for example, to thefts at home or in small shops. Of course, San Fior is a different theft: unhinged door, empty chest and escape before coming into contact with someone. But even in this case there were three bandits, with one member wearing a blue jacket. An element that at the moment does not seem to fully convince the carabinieri who prefer the hypothesis that they are two different groups.

One, that of Oderzo, could be made up of “transferees” from Eastern Europe. They stay in the territory for a couple of weeks at the most, land several hits, and then safely return home.

The first shot scored is that of 10 pm at Central Park inside the Stella Park in Oderzo. The two employees were closing the shop when they found themselves in front of three hooded men with a gun pointed. “Give us all the money and we won’t hurt you,” they said in broken Italian. The employees were forced to open the cashiers of the bar and one of the three bandits proceeded to grab the cash fund, the cigarettes and the Scratch & Win while the other two forced the two women to open the safe in the slot room, where others were stored. thousands of euros.

The robbery lasted only a few minutes. Outside, on board an Abarth, the pole was ready to signal the arrival of police forces to the three accomplices. Shortly after the two hit at the Panda Market in San Fior. The action was swift as the bandits knew the alarm would go off. After unhinging the entrance door of the market with a pickaxe, the three hooded bandits immediately headed in different directions. There are those who have grabbed the cash fund, those who have taken boxes of watches and other objects of a certain value. A quick and apparently clean shot. The suspicion is that in recent days the bandits have made an inspection inside the market to see, in addition of course to the crates, what to remove.

“They took the money and the watches as well as other small items,” said the owner. The alarm went off immediately. The commando knew it well: hence the speed with which they acted.