Debora Serracchiani, former president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, elected parliamentary of the Democratic Party (she was head of the group in the Chamber) knows well that the Vajont dam did not collapse and that this was not the cause of the 1910 victims of 9 October 1963 Also because on the Vajont and on that dam it has been several times. But remembering the tragedy of 59 years ago on Twitter, she stumbled into a sensational mistake for which she, despite the subsequent apologies, she was at the center of a ferocious target practice.

«Let’s not forget the victims and the catastrophe of 59 years ago with the collapse of the Vajont dam, a tragedy in which over 2000 people lost their lives. A wound for the Fvg and for the whole of Italy “he had tweeted in fact. Two sensational fakes in just 195 characters. Not only did the dam remain standing, because it was the moving side of Mount Toc that collapsed. But the victims are almost all from Veneto.

Social media have relaunched the errors, which have been at the center of sarcasm: there are, for example, those who asked Serracchiani if ​​she herself had rebuilt the dam. Yesterday morning, so a little late for the truth, the parliamentarian dem withdrew the tweet and apologized.

“I apologize. Many of you have reported errors in my tweet about the #Vajont catastrophe. I have been to those places and the truth about what happened requires us to remember that the dam did not collapse. Grave were the human responsibilities. It is right to remember the many Venetian victims, ”she underlined in a new tweet.

Serracchiani is a very close collaborator of Enrico Letta, secretary of the Democratic Party. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the terrible tragedy, it was Serracchiani herself, then governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, who accompanied the then prime minister, precisely Letta, to the dam and to Erto. Among other things, it was the first time of an Italian prime minister in those places. The blunder, therefore, in some respects becomes even more intolerable. At least so many survivors think in Longarone.