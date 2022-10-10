The number 10 of Milan, interviewed by Cadena SER, took stock of his team season after the victory against the bianconeri

A 30-meter ride ball and chain before beating Szczesny and setting the score on the definitive 2-0 for the Milan. In comparison with the bianconeri Brahim Diaz he distinguished himself and repaid the trust of Stefano Pioli who chose to field him as a starter. The Rossoneri number 10interviewed by Chain BESpanish radio broadcaster, spoke about last Saturday’s performance and his future. These are his words:

GOAL AGAINST THE BIANCONERI –“A very nice goal, especially because it allowed us to win. It was a fundamental match against a direct rival: it was a great evening. A goal at Maradona with a Messi exultation? I don’t like comparisons. I scored the goal. and I celebrated in that way for the emotion. It has nothing to do with it, it was not expected. It was a very good goal and the celebrations were even more beautiful for all the teammates, because you can see that they love me very much and it was spectacular. I remember reading the game, anticipating, seeing the space, I have that dribble, I see the defender and, in that moment, I went towards him, I made several changes of pace and I shot with my soul. “

FUTURE – “From the day I arrived I took on my responsibilities, because Milan are a great club and we have to achieve a result. The first year we entered the Champions League, the second year we won the championship and this year we hope to do great things . I’m in a good moment and I have to take advantage of it, so let’s see if we can continue with this good performance. I’m sure that with the help of my teammates everything will be fine. The future will be seen, we cannot know what will happen tomorrow. very well here, I want to do my best, people are very fond of me, they like my way of playing and I want to give my best for Milan. Tomorrow there is an important match and I am focused on that. what I can do is let the pitch speak “

WORLDWIDE – “I am very proud, it is something unique and for me it is one of the objectives, of course. We have to keep working and wait for the rest to arrive. For the family and for me it is a source of pride and to be able to be in Qatar would be incredible. Ambidextrous ? It comes from birth and the good thing is that the opponent doesn’t know where you can go. In the end, because of how the defender is configuring, it gives me an advantage to go out to the right or to the left. I think having this plus is very good for a player”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

