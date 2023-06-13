Sampdoria: working to get the definitive ok from creditors – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – GENOA, JUNE 13 – Time is running out and tomorrow could be a decisive day for Sampdoria, also because the deadline of June 20 is just around the corner when it will be necessary to sign up for the Serie B championship. it is always the same, i.e. achieving the objective of 60% approval in relation to the debt restructuring plan by the Ligurian company’s creditors.



There had been problems with some sports agents in the last few days, today there would have been a small step forward and tomorrow we hope to finally find an agreement that will put an end to it also because extending the time further could be dangerous. The sensations that filter through would be those of a solution on the horizon but certainly it must be ratified in a very short time also to have the go-ahead from the Court and this would allow Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi to be able to intervene to proceed with the registration to the championship. (HANDLE).

