(ANSA) – MILAN, 03 MAR – Brahim Diaz suffered a sprain to his knee and is not leaving for Florence. This was explained by Stefano Pioli, on the eve of a championship match “very important for us. For us, the Champions League is tomorrow”, commented the coach, focusing on the singles. Charles De Keteleare should start in his place. Adli and Vranckx are also “working well and are ready to play, then I’ll have to make choices”, Pioli continues. “There is no turnover, the best team plays. Then I will have the substitutions available”.

Florenzi, Calabria and Bennacer are also on the squad. “Thiaw? He has great application, which is part of the role. He remains a very young player, but has excellent characteristics to become a top-level defender”, Pioli says. (HANDLE).

