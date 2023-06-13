Forza Italia, what happens after Berlusconi’s death. Meloni, Letta and…

Berlusconi, the premiere Meloni will lend a hand to keep Forza Italia united. Analyses

“The government is at risk” with the death of Silvio Berlusconiruled the City newspaper, the Financial Times. E Giorgia Meloniaccording to what appears to Affaritaliani.itis well aware of the danger: the possible, eventual, deflagration of Come on Italy would be a”bomba” policy on the executive. And therefore the Prime Minister will take the field in the coming weeks to help keep the party founded by the former Cavaliere united, decisive in numbers both in the Chamber and in the Senate.

A Melons – sources from the Brothers of Italy explain – he is not interested in acquiring some parliamentarians but his concern is political stability, of the majority and of the government.

