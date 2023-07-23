Jack Wolfskin, a leading manufacturer of outdoor clothing, footwear and equipment based in Idstein, Germany, was honored with the EUROBIKE Award 2023 on 21 June for its innovative Bike Commute 2.5 Jkt W. The award is a renowned award for innovative and high-quality products from the bicycle and mobility industry of the future. The evaluation criteria for its assignment are: degree of innovation, functionality, sustainability, design, quality of workmanship and selection of materials.

Jack Wolfskin’s Bike Commute 2.5 Jkt W is the one you’ll use to bike to work

The Bike Commute 2.5 Jkt W features many distinctive cycling details and features sustainable innovation in materials with a “fabric-to-fabric” manufacturing process that sets a new milestone in performance apparel for a future closed-loop system. The outer material is made from used clothing and textile off-cuts and is recyclable. The membrane of the jacket is made with cutting waste reintroduced into the production cycle – according to the zero-waste concept.

Comfort, functionality, aesthetics and sustainability

The jury justified its decision as follows: “With the Bike Commute 2.5L Jkt W rain jacket, outdoor specialist Jack Wolfskin combines maximum comfort, sophisticated functionality and timelessly chic aesthetics with sustainability. To this end, the brand does not rely on fabrics made from recycled PET bottles, but takes a big step forward with the use of specially recycled materials, which will allow the production cycle to be closed in the future. An exemplary and contemporary zero-waste strategy, which has resulted in an extremely attractive product with the Bike Commute 2.5L Jkt W rain jacket”.

“Receiving the Eurobike Award is a great gratification for us, which underlines the need to embark on new paths in the development of sustainable products. The award symbolizes the industry’s recognition of the importance of honoring efforts towards a more sustainable future,” said Svenja Engler, Category Director Lifestyle, Kids, Accessories at Jack Wolfskin. “The development process of the Bike Commute 2.5 Jkt W focused on our approach to create less waste in production. Looking to the future, we want to roll it out across all of our categories, thereby inspiring the entire industry to do the same.”

A specific jacket for the bike commute

The Bike Commute 2.5 Jkt W was specifically designed for the bike commute, whether commuting to work or a weekend cross country ride. The extended back that protects against splashes, the special ventilation system under the arms, the extended cuffs on the wrists, the practical well-placed pockets for easy accessibility even when wearing a backpack, the reflective details and the protective hood that stows in the collar make the jacket perfect for bike commuters. The Texapore Ecosphere Pro Stretch material (20,000 mm water column and 15,000 g/m2 breathability) guarantees freedom of movement, comfort and protection from bad weather.

Price and availability

The Bike Commute 2.5 Jkt will go on sale in spring 2024.

To discover the Jack Wolfskin brand’s current collections and continued progress in sustainability, visit the brand’s website.

