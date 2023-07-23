They verify the progress of the buried networks in the work of Campo Serrano

As part of the process to continue the civil works carried out by the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta on Campo Serrano avenue, 30th street and the Transfer Terminal and Patio Taller Mamatoco, the management of the Strategic Public Transportation System, Setp, and the Air-e company carried out a new tour of those points, in which they verified the progress of the buried networks and the relocation of some power poles that need to be removed for the works to continue their course.

The technical team of the Setp identified the points in which a prompt intervention of the Air-e company is required in the work of Campo Serrano, which contemplates the undergrounding of electrical networks by this entity.

Calle 30 and in the Transfer Terminal and Patio Taller Mamatoco, the need to relocate some electric power poles that need to be removed was identified.

“We continue to work hand in hand with the sectors involved in the works. We have a clear guideline from Mayor Virna Johnson and it is to carry out the works before the end of the year. It is important that the community is aware of the progress and upcoming interventions,” said Diego López Ortega, Setp manager, who led the tour of the works.

For his part, Diego Rincones, manager of Air-e, stated that “we agreed with the Setp and next week we are going to start work on both 30th street and 5th race, so that the works can continue advancing. We are contributing to these works that are committed to improving mobility and we are happy to be part of the change in the city,” said the manager.

It is important to highlight that the work on Campo Serrano avenue is 65% complete; For its part, the Transfer Terminal and Patio Taller Mamatoco is at 60%, and Calle 30, work that began at the end of January this year, is above 45%.

