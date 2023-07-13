Jaime Lozano’s Journey: From Sadness to Pride as Mexican Team Advances to Gold Cup Final

Title: Mexican Coach Jaime Lozano Reflects on Rollercoaster Journey to Gold Cup Final

LAS VEGAS — Jaime Lozano, the technical director of the Mexican national team, has experienced a whirlwind of emotions in less than a month. From “sadness and disappointment” as a fan after Mexico’s historic defeat against the United States on June 15 in Las Vegas, Lozano has now found himself feeling “pride and faith” following their victory against Jamaica in the Gold Cup semifinals on July 12.

Lozano, who previously served as an unemployed coach, watched Mexico lose 3-0 to the United States in the League of Concacaf Nations semifinal alongside his family. “I felt very sad and disappointed, like many people,” he reveals. Despite not having all the necessary information to provide a diagnosis, Lozano believes that the Mexican team did not live up to their potential in that game.

However, reaching the Gold Cup Final has not led Lozano to make any hasty decisions about his future or his continuity as the Mexican team’s coach. He emphasizes that the offer made by the commissioner of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Juan Carlos Rodríguez, was specifically for leading the team in the Gold Cup.

Expressing his gratitude towards the players for their trust and hard work during the 2023 Gold Cup, Lozano does not feel the pressure to demand permanent leadership unless they win the tournament. Instead, he highlights that the goal is to return to the Olympics and see it as a collective commitment, partnering with the players to shape Mexico’s footballing future.

Lozano reiterates this collective commitment, saying, “That is the commitment that we all have, they accepted it, I accepted it, and it is to win the Gold Cup… I only have to thank the players for their confidence in the way they give themselves and follow the game plans. It is incredible.”

While Mexico displayed an exceptional performance in the semifinals against Jamaica, maintaining a clean sheet and scoring three goals, Lozano knows there are still areas to improve upon. Ahead of the final against Panama, he emphasizes the importance of maintaining possession and a consistent offensive profile throughout the game.

As the Mexican team gears up for the Gold Cup Final, Lozano remains optimistic about their chances while acknowledging the challenge they will face against a formidable opponent. With pride, gratitude, and faith in his players’ abilities, Lozano is ready to make the most of this tremendous opportunity and lead his team to victory.

