Jalonen takes two players from Třinec. He had already discussed possible reinforcements from Boston with Havlát

The coach of the ice hockey team, Kari Jalonen, called two players from the championship team Třinec to the preparation before the world championship. These are the expected names – defender Jakub Jeřábek and forward Daniel Voženielk. Voženílek will join the team early Monday evening, when the team is training in Brno, Jeřábek will arrive on Tuesday. At the same time, the leadership of the national team is intensively dealing with the situation in the NHL, where a large Czech colony is free after the elimination of the Boston Bruins.

