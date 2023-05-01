Home » Airbag triggered: 19-year-old jumped out of a moving car in Aurolzmünster
News

Airbag triggered: 19-year-old jumped out of a moving car in Aurolzmünster

by admin
Airbag triggered: 19-year-old jumped out of a moving car in Aurolzmünster

At around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old probationary driver’s license holder from the Ried district was driving her mother’s car on the Hausruck-Bundesstraße in the direction of Ried im Innkreis. Her friend, who was the same age, was also in the car.

In Aurolzmünster, for reasons that are still unclear, the young driver touched a traffic island with her left wheels and briefly lost control of the vehicle. The airbag on the passenger side deployed – which prompted the 19-year-old passenger to perform a rather spectacular manoeuvre: Although her friend had not yet stopped the car, she jumped out of the car for fear of the smoke from the deployed airbag. She was injured and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. An alcohol test on the driver brought a value of 0.2 per mille.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Support key enterprises in Shanghai to stabilize production and ensure smooth operation of the industrial chain and supply chain – yqqlm

You may also like

Trump mocks Biden’s candidacy: “He wants to destroy...

Son of a tiger comes out painted! Juan...

Vita 34: Deep red year 2022 – result...

The avocado seed is rich in collagen and...

The successful career surrounding Wendy Corzo, the new...

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: Do a...

Aston Bay Intersects Copper Mineralization in First Drill...

Santiago Peña, the economist who retained power for...

Four without winning, equal to the elimination of...

Drunk threatened to shoot security

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy