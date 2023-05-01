Airbag triggered: 19-year-old jumped out of a moving car in Aurolzmünster

At around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old probationary driver’s license holder from the Ried district was driving her mother’s car on the Hausruck-Bundesstraße in the direction of Ried im Innkreis. Her friend, who was the same age, was also in the car.

In Aurolzmünster, for reasons that are still unclear, the young driver touched a traffic island with her left wheels and briefly lost control of the vehicle. The airbag on the passenger side deployed – which prompted the 19-year-old passenger to perform a rather spectacular manoeuvre: Although her friend had not yet stopped the car, she jumped out of the car for fear of the smoke from the deployed airbag. She was injured and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. An alcohol test on the driver brought a value of 0.2 per mille.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper