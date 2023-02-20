Original title: Japanese chess jihad, one Liao and another city, seven games, 3 to 1 lead, defense is in sight

The Japanese Chess Master Challenge entered the middle stage of the contest. In the first three games, Li Liao led 2-1. In the fourth game, the challenger Shibano Toramaru tried to equalize the score again.

Two days before the fourth game, Yili Liaogang played in the playoffs of the China Siege League and lost to Mao Ruilong. He lost one game and one defeat throughout the season. This defeat also made Yili Liao realize the gap between Japanese Go and China and South Korea. When he returns to the domestic game, what kind of mentality will he maintain?

The stand-up member of the fourth game is Keigo Yamashita, who has achieved four consecutive chess masters and five times in total. The news commentary is Xu Jiayuan’s tenth dan.

In the fourth round, it was Yili Liao’s turn to hold black first, and the first three rounds were all won by the white side.

It is very rare to start with a high Chinese stream. It is admirable for Yili Liao to dare to use it in such an important event.

White 14 hangs high, and Black 15 chooses the corner.

White below 16 is a solid choice.

Black 23 should be the means planned by Yili Liao, but it is broken by White 24, black is not satisfied.

White 26 shoulder rush is better, white 32 touch is commonly used for tejin.

Black’s 33 slows down, becoming a favorable battle for White.

Black’s 45 block is too strong, White’s 46 is broken, and black’s shape is bad.

Toramaru works on the right side first, and sees how black handles it.

Second Spectrum 1-50 (ie 51-100)

Black flees with 5 and 11, and the chess shape is quite rigid.

When White pursued Black with 12, Black made up with 13 below.

White breaks with 14, leaving a breakpoint for Black.

White 18 and 20 prepare for the cut.

Black 21 makes a complement.

Bai pulled out the flowers first, very happy.

When the white 26 was glued on, it was time to close the first day, and Yili Liao sealed the next move (the 77th move in total) and handed it over to Keigo Yamashita, the legislator. The time spent on the first day was 4 hours and 22 minutes for Black’s Yililiao, and 3 hours and 58 minutes for White’s Zhiye Huwan.

Yili Liao handed over the seal

The battle will continue on February 17, and it is inevitable that Black 27 will get through.

White 28 breaks, Toramaru chooses to abandon his son, a bold move! But this is not an easy policy.

Black 29 got through all five pieces and passed the difficulty.

Bai 30 still refuses to work on the right side, and Toramaru wants to fight in a big way.

Black 33, 35 capture chess, the field is too big.

White 36 flies to defend the corner, and the choice of points is debatable.

Black starts to break through the void below 37, playing a piece in White’s formation.

Black 45, 47 see small.

White 48 and 50 use the attack to expand.

Third Spectrum 1-50 (i.e. 101-150)

Black 1 still wants to grab the lower side, and Yili Liao realizes that the situation is unfavorable.

White doesn’t need to kill hard, it is good to go thick with the trend. However, the chess shape of White 8 is thin, and it is satisfied to play 9 single lengths.

After black 17 is done, the key to victory is how many eyes white can encircle.

White 18 guards the corner, too small.

Black 19 enters, and Yili Liao starts maneuvering again.

Black’s 25 is not a good move, but White’s 26 is too slow.

When black is 31, white can only try his best to slay the dragon, and white 32 in Toramaru!

It is risky for black to play 39, white can discard two stones to block black, and black is still alive.

In actual combat, Toramaru didn’t want to give two stones, and was thrown by black with 49, and the encirclement of white pieces was not tight.

Fourth spectrum 1-49 (ie 151-199)

After Black 7 connected, it also broke the white piece on the left.

Part of the white piece is dead, and white 16 is seeking to kill.

Black 33 created robbery, and Yili Liao saw the change clearly.

White cannot win this robbery, and at 49, Black makes a throw at Toramaru.

Toramaru failed to kill Dalong but was eaten, and lost the important fourth game. This challenge series was won by the black side for the first time. Yili Liao stepped out of the shadow of China‘s siege defeat, leading 3 to 1 in the Chess Master Challenge, grasping three match points, and defending the title is in sight.

The fifth round will be held in Katsuura City, Chiba Prefecture on March 2 and 3. Will it be the last round of the seven games?

Yili Liao Zhihei 199 hands beat Zhiye Humaru

