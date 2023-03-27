Home Business China: 60 percent default? Now the Silk Road plan is taking revenge
Business

China: 60 percent default? Now the Silk Road plan is taking revenge

by admin
China: 60 percent default? Now the Silk Road plan is taking revenge

CArmen Reinhart is considered one of the most renowned economists when it comes to the topic of debt. The work of the Harvard professor and her colleague Kenneth Rogoff has had a major impact on public debate about the euro crisis. If she now warns of an imbalance in the financial system, she is sure to attract attention.

This time, however, it is not about the euro zone, but about China. Reinhart, along with other researchers, found that 60 percent of Chinese foreign loans are now at risk of default. This has far-reaching and global consequences.

See also  There is big news from overseas, A-shares dived in late trading and killed off-Finance News

You may also like

Uterus for rent, in the US catalog to...

Labor market – IW describes strike as “show...

UniCredit: AT1 bond move after the Swiss shock

We are not at the new Lehman, no...

Auto industry – mechanical engineering industry criticizes green...

Metro, the multi-channel strategy shapes the new supplementary...

China jumps, Germany falls: The delicate redistribution of...

Transport bonus 60 euros: who is entitled to...

Energy – coalition examines protection for seniors in...

Resolution 6 of 03/21/2023 – Proposal to revoke...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy