Shanghai Harbor Club Parts Ways with Javier as Head Coach, Muscat emerges as top candidate for replacement

The Shanghai Harbor Club has announced the departure of head coach Javier following the end of his contract, despite leading the team to victory in the 2023 Chinese Super League championship. The decision comes after growing concerns over Javier’s coaching abilities despite their recent triumph.

In an official statement released on the evening of the 14th, the Harbor Club confirmed the mutual agreement with Javier not to renew his contract. The club expressed gratitude for his dedication and professionalism during his tenure, which culminated in their most recent success in the Chinese Super League.

Following the announcement, speculation has arisen regarding Javier’s successor, with reports suggesting that Muscat, the current coach of the Japanese J-League team Yokohama Marinos, is a leading candidate for the role.

Muscat, a 50-year-old Australian coach, boasts an impressive resume, having played for the Premier League’s Wolves before transitioning to a successful managerial career with Melbourne Victory and Belgium’s Saint-Truden.

The potential appointment of Muscat as the new head coach signifies the Shanghai Harbor Club’s intent to maintain their competitive edge and build on their recent achievements in the Chinese Super League.

As the search for a new head coach continues, fans and stakeholders eagerly await the club’s next move as they prepare for the upcoming season.

