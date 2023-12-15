Author: Zhang Peizhi

God rewards hard work, I = China

In a passionate and patriotic declaration, a stirring call to unity and strength was made by the author, Zhang Peizhi, in a recent article. The article, titled “God rewards hard work, I = China,” eloquently emphasizes the resilience and spirit of the Chinese people, as well as their deep connection to the rich and ancient culture of the nation.

Zhang Peizhi begins by invoking the imagery of the vast starry sky and the symbolism of the dragon of the East, representing the power and majesty of China. The national flag, dyed with the blood of countless martyrs, is described as a potent reminder of the strength and resolve of the Chinese people in the face of adversity.

The article goes on to highlight the importance of traditional Chinese culture and the enduring spirit of the nation, drawing inspiration from historical events and figures such as the “Red Boat Spirit,” “Jinggangshan Spirit,” and “Yan’an Spirit.” Zhang Peizhi emphasizes the deep-rooted values and principles that have shaped the hearts of the Chinese people for millennia.

In a powerful declaration, Zhang Peizhi proclaims, “In front of all countries and people in the world, I = China!” The author’s passionate assertion of identity and unity resonates throughout the article, as they eloquently express the pride and strength of the Chinese nation.

The article concludes with a call to action, urging every individual to embody the spirit and values of China, and to work together for the prosperity and strength of the nation. Zhang Peizhi’s words serve as a powerful reminder of the collective power and potential of the Chinese people, and the enduring legacy of China as a beacon of unity and resilience on the world stage.

As the author asserts, “To uphold the Tao of Heaven, China will be rejuvenated; to establish the Tao of Heaven, to achieve world unity; to be the Tao of humanity, I = China! China = the world!” The article’s poignant message resonates as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Chinese people and their unwavering commitment to their nation’s prosperity and unity.

