Home » Jenson Seelt: Sunderland complete deal to sign PSV Eindhoven defender
Sports

Jenson Seelt: Sunderland complete deal to sign PSV Eindhoven defender

by admin
Jenson Seelt: Sunderland complete deal to sign PSV Eindhoven defender

Jenson Seelt has made one first-team appearance for PSV Eindhoven

Sunderland have completed the signing of PSV Eindhoven defender Jenson Seelt for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, has made one Eredivisie appearance, against PEC Zwolle in May 2022, and featured in matchday squads last season.

Seelt has played for reserve side Jong PSV in the second tier on 63 occasions, 33 of which came last term.

He came through the Eindhoven club’s academy, which he joined in 2017.

“Jenson is a player that we have been tracking for some time and he’s gained invaluable experience at senior level over the past two seasons, regularly playing in the Dutch second tier and being part of PSV’s senior matchday squad,” Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the Sunderland club website.external-link

“Naturally comfortable in possession, he also possesses some great defensive attributes that will help him adapt to our playing identity and Championship football.”

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

See also  The precedents of 0-1 in the semifinals favor Joventut

You may also like

Maximilian Kieffer in third place at the golf...

Tamberi victory and controversy with the Federation: «Not...

2023 USFL Division Championship odds: Betting lines, spreads,...

Lawn tournament: Alexander Bublik wins the final in...

Liverpool prepares its offer for Gabri Veiga

World Cup 2027 in Germany? The decision will...

Fabio Quartararo operated on Monday on his left...

World record over the Ironman distance in Roth

Superstar in the pillory: environmental laws violated on...

UCI BMX Racing World Cup: Bethany Shriever wins...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy