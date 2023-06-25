Jenson Seelt: Sunderland complete deal to sign PSV Eindhoven defender

Jenson Seelt has made one first-team appearance for PSV Eindhoven

Sunderland have completed the signing of PSV Eindhoven defender Jenson Seelt for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, has made one Eredivisie appearance, against PEC Zwolle in May 2022, and featured in matchday squads last season.

Seelt has played for reserve side Jong PSV in the second tier on 63 occasions, 33 of which came last term.

He came through the Eindhoven club’s academy, which he joined in 2017.

“Jenson is a player that we have been tracking for some time and he’s gained invaluable experience at senior level over the past two seasons, regularly playing in the Dutch second tier and being part of PSV’s senior matchday squad,” Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the Sunderland club website.external-link

“Naturally comfortable in possession, he also possesses some great defensive attributes that will help him adapt to our playing identity and Championship football.”

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

