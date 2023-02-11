He is 29 years old, he has had many experiences. Maybe, Jess Rodriguez he could also have had a different career, seeing his palmares: youth in Real Madridthen transfer to Paris Saint Germain. Many trophies, including two Champions Leagues also played as a protagonist with the Blancos. But something broke in his path, and after the experience in Turkey with theAnkaragkthe doors of Sampdoria are now open for the left-handed full-back, who announced it in a very non-trivial way.