Are the New York Jets a quarterback away from being contenders in the AFC?

According to team owner Woody Johnson, if the organization can add an experienced QB who can come in and play well next season, then it’s “kind of an ideal situation” for the Jets.

New York began the 2022 NFL season with a 7-4 start, which quickly fizzled after the team lost its final six games and finished last in the AFC East. Quarterback Zach Wilson had a discouraging second season, completing less than 55% of his passes for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns and seven picks, while posting a 5-4 mark in the nine games he started under center.

The former No. 2 overall pick suffered a knee injury in the preseason, which sidelined him through Week 3 of the regular season. He was then benched multiple times after returning from the injury.

Jets owner Woody Johnson spoke in an interview with ESPN at the NFL Awards Show on Thursday, where he discussed how quarterback play held the team back this season and how they’ll pursue an “experienced” signal-caller this offseason.

“The weakness was in the quarterback position whether it was management, whatever, everybody kind of regressed a little bit,” Johnson said. “We are gonna look for an experienced quarterback to come in and help us and help develop these other young players.”

Aaron Rodgers has been a popular name among potential QB options for the Jets next season. The organization hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be the team’s offensive coordinator last month, a move that added speculation about a potential trade for Rodgers.

Hackett served as Rodgers’ offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019-21, where the two developed a solid relationship.

When asked about whether they’re interested in Rodgers, Johnson wouldn’t speak about the Packers QB directly, but he did explain why the franchise is a perfect fit for a veteran quarterback.

“I think with a good quarterback and our great defense – and the defense will be a lot better with a quarterback that’s actually doing it – and a good running game and just what the coach is talking about,” Johnson said. “Our special teams is really good. It’s plug-and-play. I think a quarterback comes in, it’s kind of an ideal situation.”

As Johnson alluded to, the Jets had one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. New York’s defense surrendered just 189.4 passing yards (third in NFL), 121.6 rushing yards (16th), 311.1 total yards (fourth) and 18.6 points (fourth) per game.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner – who won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors – was a pillar for Roberr Saleh’s defense, totaling 20 passes defended and two interceptions. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams logged 12 sacks, while linebackers C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams combined for 264 total tackles.

As for the players an incoming quarterback would have at his disposal, a pair of rookies – wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall – flashed promise this season. Wilson totaled 83 receptions for 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns, helping him earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Prior to tearing his ACL in Week 7, Hall totaled 463 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry. Tight end Tyler Conklin also racked up 552 receiving yards.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Super Bowl Opening night: Best quotes from Eagles, Chiefs

Pro Bowl Confidential: 27 players pick MVP, most underrated, coaches, other questions

Tom Brady is the best thing to happen to the Patriots, even as he retires a Buc

Is Chiefs DT Chris Jones the NFL’s most unheralded elite defender?

‘I was blessed to have Damar’: Eagles’ Miles Sanders shares bond with Bills’ Hamlin

Eagles, Chiefs were best teams all season, setting up an epic Super Bowl

Eli Manning to Bradshaw to Brady: Ranking 10 best Super Bowls ever

2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players

Signing day report card: Colorado, Oregon, Alabama, Texas shine bright

Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team’s chances to sign him

Mavericks, Mark Cuban gamble big with Kyrie Irving trade

Super Bowl 2023 odds: lines for Chiefs Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite