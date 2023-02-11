Home News Two men were cruelly murdered in rural Fortul
Double homicide was recorded in the afternoon of February 9 in the Caranal sector, (Fortul), where the bodies were found next to the Fortul – Tame road corridor, at the entrance of a farm.

The bodies of the two men, whose identities have not been confirmed, had several gunshot wounds; it transpired that one of them was tied by the hands.

The wave of violence intensified in the region, where between Friday and Sunday of last week, in the rural area of ​​Saravena, four people were murdered at the hands of members of groups outside the law.

Regarding these new homicides, the authorities have not provided an official version of the events, while the bodies were transferred to the morgue for their respective identification.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

