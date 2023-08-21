Jiaxing Welcomes International Tennis Tournament as Asian Games Players Praise the City

Asian Games players praised Jiaxing! The International Tennis Tournament kicks off at the Nanhu Lake

Jiaxing, China – The city of Jiaxing is receiving praise from Asian Games players as it hosts the 2023 ITF International Youth U18 Tennis Tour J30 Jiaxing Station. The tournament officially opened on August 20th at the Jiaxing International Tennis Center, attracting players from China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, Australia, Mongolia, Serbia, and other countries.

This event marks the first time Jiaxing has hosted an international high-level competition in three years. Many contestants from the Asian Games are participating and have expressed their satisfaction with Jiaxing, describing it as a city that captures the heart at first sight.

The ITF International Youth U18 Tennis Tournament serves as a transition event from youth competitions to professional ones. The tournament features international tennis masters in the same age group and includes both preliminary and main selections. Contestants must enter the top eight in the preliminary selection to qualify for the main selection and earn points.

Authorized by the International Tennis Federation and hosted by the Chinese Tennis Association, this year’s tournament comprises 11 stations. Jiaxing is the fourth, following Jingshan, Wuhan, and Shenzhen. The tournament will continue in Nanjing, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and other cities. Jiaxing has been hosting such events since 2011, demonstrating its experience in organizing international tennis tournaments.

Zhu Jiaping, the person in charge of the Jiaxing International Tennis Center, stated that the early online registration for the tournament was highly popular, with over 100 men and more than 50 women participating. The pre-selection phase takes place from August 20th to 21st, where 64 men and women compete for the top eight spots. The main election will take place from August 22nd to 27th, with 128 participants vying for points.

Notably, several high-level players from Jiaxing have also joined the tournament. Lu Zhanzhuo, a special sports student at Tsinghua High School Jiaxing School, expressed his excitement about participating in an international tennis tournament for the first time. Players like Lu Zhanzhuo see this as an opportunity to experience a new style of play and improve their skills.

The tournament has attracted international players who are also participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games. One such player is Maralgoo Chogsomjav from Mongolia, who described Jiaxing as a beautiful city that exudes a welcoming atmosphere. She plans to participate in the ITF International Youth U18 Tennis Tournament in Nanjing before returning to China to prepare for the Asian Games.

Dong Yibin, a 15-year-old player from Beijing, has been playing tennis for six years and sees participating in events like this as an opportunity to improve. She praised the venue and facilities in Jiaxing, vowing to give her best performance.

According to Zhu Jiaping, hosting events like this before the Asian Games serves as a warm-up and allows international players to get a deeper impression of Jiaxing and Zhejiang. The Jiaxing International Tennis Center has been developing strongly in recent years, making it a reserve talent base for Zhejiang sports. The center provides high-quality training facilities, a strong teaching team, and ample opportunities for actual competition.

Since the opening of the Jiaxing International Tennis Center in 2009, the city’s tennis scene has flourished. Over 100 players from Jiaxing have participated in provincial competitions, with more than 10 making it to the national level. Notable players like Chen Xinyi, Shi Han, and Xia Jinshu have been recruited from Jiaxing.

The 2023 ITF International Youth U18 Tennis Tour J30 Jiaxing Station will continue to showcase the skills and talent of young tennis players from various countries. The tournament not only contributes to the development of tennis in Jiaxing but also adds to the excitement and anticipation leading up to the Asian Games.

