Samsung Developing New Camera Sensors: Including a 440-Megapixel Sensor and a Potential One-Inch CMOS Sensor

In a bid to maintain its technological leadership in smartphone camera sensing components, Samsung is actively working on the development of three new camera sensors. The lineup includes an impressive 440-megapixel camera sensor and a 50-megapixel sensor, which could potentially become Samsung’s first one-inch CMOS camera sensor.

According to whistleblower Revegnus on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is said to be working on four new camera sensors. These include the highly anticipated 440MP HU1 sensor, along with an unnamed 320MP sensor, a 200MP HP7 sensor with 0.7um pixels, and a 50MP Isocell GN6 sensor with 1.6um pixels.

While the purpose of the 440-megapixel camera sensor remains unclear, it is possible that it may be intended for usage in areas outside of smartphones, such as the automotive or industrial sector. However, Samsung has previously expressed its ambition to launch a camera sensor with a resolution comparable to that of the human eye, which would require 500-600 million pixels. Therefore, the 440 million pixel sensor could serve as a significant stepping stone towards achieving this goal.

On the other hand, the 320-megapixel camera sensor is highly likely to make its appearance on the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 chipset also supports a 320-megapixel camera, further suggesting its potential inclusion in Samsung’s flagship device. The rumored 200-megapixel HP7 sensor is expected to offer enhanced imaging quality compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200-megapixel HP2 camera, due to slightly larger pixels. However, the sensor is unlikely to be featured in Samsung’s mobile phones due to its exorbitant cost, according to Revegnus.

Lastly, the 50-megapixel GN6 camera sensor may mark Samsung’s entry into the realm of one-inch lens-sized camera modules, competing with the likes of Sony’s one-inch IMX989 sensor. This development would be a significant milestone for Samsung, as one-inch sensors are known for producing exceptional image quality and achieving a more natural bokeh effect. However, the leaker suggests that this particular sensor may not be available on Samsung phones and could potentially be utilized by a Chinese phone maker.

These new camera sensors from Samsung indicate the future direction of mobile photography, not only by increasing pixel count but also through technological innovation and diversifying applications. If implemented in future smartphones, these sensors have the potential to provide consumers with an exciting photography experience while fostering competition and innovation in the industry. It remains to be seen whether these new camera sensors will indeed make their way into upcoming Samsung devices.

