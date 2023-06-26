Home » Jilou is the only German among the best in the world
Jilou is the only German among the best in the world

Photos of classical dancing, from waltz to rumba, hang on the wall. That is what the German Dance Sport Association (DTV) understands in the first place. But here, in a training room in the Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin, dancers who, a few years ago, could not have imagined finding themselves in a German sports association, came together for a course this weekend.

But because the breakdancers will be going to the Olympics next year, because the 16 best b-girls and the 16 best b-boys, as they call themselves, will be fighting for medals in Paris, the dance acrobats had to balance the freedom of the street with the customs connect to Olympic practice. A symbiosis of fire and water, breakdance is one of the four pillars of the essentially subversive hip-hop culture that emerged in the Bronx in New York in the 1970s.

