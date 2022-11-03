Original title: Jinmen Tigers will play against Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League tonight (quote)

Yu Genwei encourages players to face challenges (theme)

Tonight’s News (Reporter Shen Wei from Haihe Media Center) Tonight, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers will play away against Shandong Taishan team in the 23rd round of the Chinese Super League in Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium. Before the game, Jinmen Tigers head coach Yu Genwei said: We will meet the test in the fullest state.

Yesterday, the Jinmen Tigers took the flight from Haikou to Jinan at 9:30, and arrived at the hotel around 14:00. After a short rest, the whole team went to Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium for adaptive training. The players were in good spirits and the coaching staff were very satisfied.

At the pre-match press conference, Yu Genwei said: “We came to Jinan after an 8-hour journey today. Although we were running around and we were tired, we were still in good spirits. We all know very well that we will meet tomorrow. For the best team in the Chinese Super League, this game is also the best opportunity for us to improve our game ability and accumulate game experience.”

Talking about the goal of the game, Yu Genwei said: “I believe that the players are ready. We will welcome the game with the best and fullest state and play the game well.” Although the Taishan team has been in a good state recently, However, the players of the Jinmen Tigers will not be timid before the battle, saying that “I hope this game will have both a good-looking process and a good result.”

Before the game, Taishan team coach Hao Wei seemed to have determined that the Tianjin Tigers would adopt intensive defensive tactics. He said: “The opponent has been improving under the leadership of the guidance. I hope we can overcome the dense defense and win the game smoothly.”

Obviously, this game will put a lot of pressure on the defensive players of the Tianjin Tigers. Jinmen Tigers foreign aid David Andujar said: “As the coach said, the opponent is the best team in China and is very strong. But we also have very strong confidence, because we have played in many previous games. The games, especially against some of the top-ranked teams, have been very good. We believe in taking points away from home.”

Live information

Chinese Super League round 23

Shandong Taishan-Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

17:30 today

TJTV5 live broadcast