China News Service, Changsha, November 3 (Reporter Deng Xia) The 31st China TV Golden Eagle Awards and the 14th China Golden Eagle TV Art Festival will be held in Changsha, Hunan from November 4th to 6th. The reporter learned from the press conference on the 2nd that this year’s Golden Eagle Festival will hold six main activities, including the “Opening Ceremony and Theatrical Gala”, “Golden Eagle Forum” and “Awards Evening”, and will announce the 31st China TV Golden Eagle, which has attracted much attention. Prizes for each award.

The opening ceremony and theatrical evening will be held for the first time in the colorful box, the program production base of Hunan Radio and Television. The party was narrated around the theme of “The Brilliant Decade of Chinese TV Literature and Art”, and presented a grand event of people’s TV literature and art with a grand party. Its dance beauty will be based on the design concept of “Golden Eagle Fluttering its Wings and Riding the Wind”, with a hugging attitude, riding the wind of the times, and going up to the light. It is worth noting that the party will also create a unique entrance ceremony for the Golden Eagle crew, and invite the shortlisted and popular drama crews of the past two years to participate in the grand event.

According to reports, this year’s Golden Eagle Awards have made moderate adjustments to the award settings and award names while keeping the total number of 20 awards unchanged, and the number of TV drama awards has been increased from 8 to 9; The audience’s favorite actor and actress” selection was changed to “Best Actor and Actress” and “Best Actor and Actress” selection.

The awards show was created with the concept of “Golden Eagle Returning Home”, which was refreshing. In addition to participating in the whole process of voting for major awards, the audience will also announce the “Best TV Drama” award together with the actors in a special way. At the same time, this year’s award-winning short films will all be shot in real life. The creativity comes from people’s daily life, so that “people’s faces” can truly participate in the awards, and “people’s lives” can be effectively integrated into the awards. The literary program will focus on the awards and winners, adopt new technologies, integrate various art forms, and show the development of TV with high-quality products and continuous explosions in the past two years.

With the theme of “Cultural Confidence and Self-improvement and Contemporary TV Art”, the Golden Eagle Forum brings together front-line creators, film and television production institutions, experts and scholars, etc., to promote the high-quality development of TV art in the form of “Keynote Speech + Roundtable Dialogue”. The nomination and honor award ceremony has added a new section “Recognition of Papers and Works” to promote the healthy development of TV art theory reviews.

This year’s Golden Eagle Festival also specially planned a symposium on the construction of professional ethics and behavior in the TV industry, bringing together artist representatives, experts and scholars, and front-line creative personnel to discuss the creative direction and self-requirements of literary and art workers in the new era. The newly added “Artists Going to the Grassroots” event will organize artists to go to Zhou Libo’s hometown of Qingxi Village to relive the “Great Changes in the Mountains and Townships”, and then look at the new changes in the mountains and villages and the new life of the people, and then feel the new style of the times.

It is reported that this year’s Golden Eagle Festival is hosted by China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Hunan Provincial People’s Government, and China Television Artists Association, and undertaken by Changsha Municipal People’s Government, Hunan Provincial Radio and Television Bureau, and Hunan Radio and Television Group (Hunan Radio and Television).