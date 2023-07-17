Jocoro FC to Host International Competition in San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Title: Jocoro FC Chooses San Pedro Sula for International Competition Due to Stadium Conditions in El Salvador

Subtitle: Central American Cup games moved to Honduras to overcome challenges faced by Jocoro FC

San Pedro Sula, Honduras – Jocoro FC, a Salvadoran team, has made the decision to host their home games in Honduras for the upcoming 2023 Central American Cup. The club, which secured qualification as the leader in the regular rounds, cited difficulties in holding international sporting events in El Salvador due to inadequate stadium conditions and a lack of Concacaf approval. This will mark Jocoro FC’s first participation in an international tournament, albeit away from their home country.

In a statement, Jocoro FC explained their reasoning for relocating their games, stating, “Due to the difficulties in being able to hold our international sporting events in the stadiums of El Salvador, where no stadium has the conditions and approval of Concacaf, we have arranged in advance for other venues outside the country.”

The Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula has been chosen as the venue for the club’s matches against Cobán Imperial from Guatemala and Saprissa from Costa Rica. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, with the following match set for Thursday, August 10. The exact timings for the games are yet to be defined, but Jocoro FC extends an invitation to the general public to attend the matches.

Jocoro FC’s decision to play in Honduras for the Central American Cup is not unprecedented in Concacaf. Violette FC, originally from Haiti, also faces a similar situation, having to host their international competitions in the Dominican Republic, specifically at the Cibao stadium.

It is worth noting that Jocoro FC includes several Honduran soccer players who arrived ahead of the upcoming season. Players such as Elmer Güity and Ever Alvarado join the team, with Honduran midfielder Júnior Padilla already donning the Jocoro FC jersey.

This move to San Pedro Sula highlights the challenges faced by Jocoro FC in finding suitable stadiums in their own country for international competitions. The Salvadoran team’s determination to participate in the Central American Cup demonstrates their commitment to showcasing their talent and representing El Salvador on the international stage.

