Home » Jocoro FC to Host International Competition in San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Sports

Jocoro FC to Host International Competition in San Pedro Sula, Honduras

by admin
Jocoro FC to Host International Competition in San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Title: Jocoro FC Chooses San Pedro Sula for International Competition Due to Stadium Conditions in El Salvador

Subtitle: Central American Cup games moved to Honduras to overcome challenges faced by Jocoro FC

San Pedro Sula, Honduras – Jocoro FC, a Salvadoran team, has made the decision to host their home games in Honduras for the upcoming 2023 Central American Cup. The club, which secured qualification as the leader in the regular rounds, cited difficulties in holding international sporting events in El Salvador due to inadequate stadium conditions and a lack of Concacaf approval. This will mark Jocoro FC’s first participation in an international tournament, albeit away from their home country.

In a statement, Jocoro FC explained their reasoning for relocating their games, stating, “Due to the difficulties in being able to hold our international sporting events in the stadiums of El Salvador, where no stadium has the conditions and approval of Concacaf, we have arranged in advance for other venues outside the country.”

The Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula has been chosen as the venue for the club’s matches against Cobán Imperial from Guatemala and Saprissa from Costa Rica. The first game is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, with the following match set for Thursday, August 10. The exact timings for the games are yet to be defined, but Jocoro FC extends an invitation to the general public to attend the matches.

Jocoro FC’s decision to play in Honduras for the Central American Cup is not unprecedented in Concacaf. Violette FC, originally from Haiti, also faces a similar situation, having to host their international competitions in the Dominican Republic, specifically at the Cibao stadium.

See also  Gather in Spring City and move forward hand in hand-Chinanews

It is worth noting that Jocoro FC includes several Honduran soccer players who arrived ahead of the upcoming season. Players such as Elmer Güity and Ever Alvarado join the team, with Honduran midfielder Júnior Padilla already donning the Jocoro FC jersey.

This move to San Pedro Sula highlights the challenges faced by Jocoro FC in finding suitable stadiums in their own country for international competitions. The Salvadoran team’s determination to participate in the Central American Cup demonstrates their commitment to showcasing their talent and representing El Salvador on the international stage.

You may also like

Austria extends with sports director Ortlechner

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

Gilles Rampillon on Robert Budzynski: “He created an...

A fight in the street? For the goalkeeper...

Ronaldo Declares Saudi League Superior to MLS and...

Leeds United: EFL approves £170m takeover by 49ers...

Thiem moves into the round of 16 in...

Steph Curry holds the Paris 2024 door open

Robert Budzynski, former sporting director of Nantes, is...

Cristiano Ronaldo Reignites Debate: Is the Saudi Arabian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy