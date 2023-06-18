Johann Zarco scores third straight podium at German Grand Prix

Spaniard Jorge Martin, between Italian Francesco Bagnaia (left) and Frenchman Johann Zarco (right), at the German Grand Prix, in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, June 18, 2023. JAN WOITAS / AP

As usual, Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac) had a mediocre start, as usual he finished in a cannonball and, as usual, he finished on the podium. On the Sachsenring circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, the French rider won third place in the German Grand Prix, seventh round of the MotoGP championship, on Sunday June 18. This is his fourth podium this season, the third in a row.

The Frenchman, who notably beat the fastest lap in the race (1’21”225), benefited from the fall of Brad Binder in the 19e round. He does it twice since he also passes the South African in the world championship standings. He is now fourth, 51 points behind the leader, the Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers MotoGP: the Ducati saga, how the Italian team has beaten the big Japanese cars

As the day before during the sprint race – a new shortened race format which now precedes each Grand Prix – the latter was beaten on the wire by the Spaniard Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac). The mano a mano between the two pilots was all the more intense as they have the same machine, the Ducati Desmosedici 2023, the latest evolution of the fastest motorcycle on the grid.

The “Martinator”, the big winner of the weekend

The firm of Bologna has again made a group shot by winning the first five places (and eight of the first nine). If the season is still long, the manufacturer’s title is promised to him. Nothing is played, on the other hand, for that of the pilots. Bagnaia is only 16 points ahead of Martin.

The « Martinator » – that’s his nickname – is the big winner of the weekend. At 25, he is asserting himself more and more as a serious rival for the Italian from the official Ducati team. At only 34 points, another Italian, Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati-VR46), can also claim to join the fight for the title.

Johann Zarco, who took fifth in the sprint race the day before, can legitimately aim for a place in the top three or four in the standings this year. Which would be his best result in seven MotoGP seasons, as he never managed to do better than 5ein 2021. He can above all maintain the ambition of winning a first Grand Prix victory, he who has never won a single race since he evolves in the premier category of speed.

Read the picture: Article reserved for our subscribers At Le Mans, Johann Zarco in search of his first victory in MotoGP

The other Frenchman on the grid, Fabio Quartararo, could not do better than thirteenth at the Sachsenring, after finishing sixteenth the day before the sprint. Handicapped by the lack of power from his Yamaha, he was never able to join in the fight for victory. A situation that is repeated from race to race. The Niçois obtained only one podium this season, a third place at the Grand Prix of the Americas, in Austin, on April 16.

The 2021 world champion announced on Saturday June 10 the end of his collaboration with Éric Mahé, his agent since 2016. The latter had negotiated his contract extension with Yamaha in 2022. Quartararo is linked to the Japanese team until end of 2024.