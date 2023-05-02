Johannes creates the Virtual Museum of Modena FC





Modena FC has just blown out 111 candles and for the occasion has decided to invite fans to embark on a virtual journey through the pages of its history, in the name of memories and the most important milestones reached by the club.

Behind this innovative project, there is Johannes, Experiential Technology Company, Gold sponsor of the Club, who thought of creating a Virtual Museum, in collaboration with Lapis who designed the virtual environments, to let the fans relive the many emotions experienced in all these years.

Visitors are welcomed directly by the President of Modena, Carlo Rivetti, who welcomes the canaries and guides them in the virtual space, divided into six eras: from the foundation of the Club, in 1912, to the Super Cup in Serie C up to return to Serie B. In each area, there are historical relics representing the Club and the players who made its history (badges, brochures, jerseys, football boots, balls).

Johannes’ idea, in synergy with Lapis, was to create an interactive, totally personalized and navigable museum, where the visitor can have an immersive experience, moving 360 degrees to get closer to the boxes of the different eras with their respective totems containing the objects with which to interact directly through information pins, information cards or multimedia content.

The Museum can be accessed from a dedicated web page integrated on the Modena FC website and from the club’s social channels.

“It is always motivating for us to be a partner of a company like Modena FC, which is constantly ready to get involved from a digital and technological innovation point of view. When the Club explained to us that it wanted an interactive and accessible solution to tell and summarize the most exciting memories experienced in these more than one hundred years of history, we immediately thought of our product Hy.Pe Project for the creation of a Virtual Museum which gives the fan the opportunity to become even more passionate about the history of the Club and is, in addition, a decidedly avant-garde solution in the world of football.” declares Vittorio Castelli, Chairman & Co-founder of Johannes.

“Revisiting an ultra-centennial story in a modern key, this was the challenge that we decided to face together with Johannes, Experiential Technology partner of the club, the result was the creation of a modern and interactive virtual space, a novelty for the Italian football scene.

The virtual environment is populated by memorabilia and memorabilia dating back to the various eras of Canary history, the visitor, once he enters the museum, thus has the opportunity to move freely, living an immersive and interactive experience, discovering anecdotes and curiosities about the Gialloblù history, all this with a special welcome.” says Ilaria Mazzeo, Corporate CEO of Modena FC