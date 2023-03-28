Home Sports Johnson Righeira at the stadium, sings and is moved – Corriere TV
Johnson Righeira at the stadium, sings and is moved – Corriere TV

Johnson Righeira at the stadium, sings and is moved – Corriere TV

The singer, author of the summer 1983 hit, got excited at the stadium

He couldn’t hold back the tears Johnson King, professional alias of Stefano Righi. His “We go to the beach» success ofestate 1983 has become the team’s anthemUnion Saint-Gilloisea Belgian club for which the singer has been rooting for about six years and which has landed at quarterfinals of the Europa League (the first leg match against Leverkusen on 13 April). Righeira was ‘pinched’ in the grandstand at the stadium in the midst of the fans who sang his song and, movedhe sang it with them.

March 28, 2023 – Updated March 28, 2023, 3:51 pm

