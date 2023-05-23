Jokic was elected as the MVP of the Western Conference Finals and broke Chamberlain’s 56-year record with a super triple-double_Sports_CCTV.com

CCTV News: On May 23, Beijing time, the Nuggets beat the Lakers 113-111 in an away game, swept their opponents, and advanced to the finals for the first time. In the face of LeBron’s superb performance, Nikola Jokic showed his dominance, scoring 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists on 11 of 24 shots, holding the lead for the Nuggets at critical moments. In the award ceremony after the game, the Nuggets won the Western Conference Championship Trophy, Jokic was elected as the MVP of the Western Conference Finals, and won the “Magic” Johnson Trophy.

This is the eighth triple-double he won in this year’s playoffs, creating a new NBA historical record, surpassing the 7-game record that no one has broken in 56 years.

Although he missed the regular season MVP, Jokic proved his value and dominance in the playoffs. He averaged 26+12+9 per game against the Timberwolves in the first round, and defeated Ayton in the second round against the Suns, averaging 34.5 per game. With 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists, he has scored 53 points and 11 assists in a single game.