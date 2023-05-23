“Evil Castle 4 Remake” Easter egg collection: Leon’s classic lines turned into trophies The monster in the lake is eating people again! | Quick review and miscellaneous talk

health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-05-23 13:29 Game corner square wave POPO

“Evil Castle 4 Remake” has been launched for 2 months so far, but as the number of players increases, the playing time increases, and the easter eggs and secrets in the game are gradually discovered! So in this article, we will analyze the details one by one, and welcome everyone to add~

First of all, we saw the throne of the city lord. Players can control Leon to sit on it to trigger interesting special pictures and actions. The original version of “Evil Castle 4” also had the same control, so it is an easter egg that pays tribute to the original work, and old players will definitely smile knowingly.

In the plot not long after the beginning, when Leon came to the village, he would be ambushed by a bunch of villagers and attacked. Usually, the player had to wait until the church bell rang before the villagers left. But if you take a sniper rifle to attack the big bell of the church, you can trigger the bell in advance, so that the villagers can leave early to escape the crisis.

When in the original version, as long as the player keeps shooting at the lake, Leon will be eaten by sea monsters in the water! And also in the remake, the event of being eaten will be triggered with the same operation!

In the original version, Leon was able to rescue a dog, but in the remake trailer, Capcom actually let the dog die (the body can be seen), making players believe that the official has made changes in this regard. But in fact, this is Capcom’s deliberate misleading. In fact, you can still save another dog, but the relevant position is changed in the remake, and the dog you rescue will still come to repay the favor.

The short knife used by Leon in this game is actually a weapon given to him by the black police officer in “Evil Castle 2 Remake”, so this knife can be regarded as one of the elements of the serial series.

The remake is the same as the original, players can eat eggs to replenish Leon’s health (hit points), but you can also throw eggs at Ashley and the merchant to trigger a special reaction.

The pistol SG-09 R that Lyon configured at the beginning has the word Kendo engraved on it, and if you are a fan of the series, you know that Kendo refers to the gun shop owner Robert Kendo. , go to his shop to buy a bunch of things. So it represents the SG-09 R gun, which was bought by Leon during the incident in Rakun City and used to the current weapon.

In the original version, a player named Ditman found a game bug, that is, when you use a shotgun named Striker, if you quickly switch to the menu, you can make Leon 1.5 times faster. In order to pay tribute to this bug, the remake version allows players to pick up a prop named Strike shotgun. The effect is to increase Leon’s speed by 8%, which is a bit like an official self-deprecating egg.

In the original version, when Leon met the city lord for the first time, he would say the classic line No Thanks, Bro!, so as to use humor to irony the other party. However, since Leon in the remake is set to be more ruthless and serious, it would be a bit out of character to say this line. For this reason, Capcom turned the line No Thanks, Bro! one.

There is a gun in Lyon called the Killer 7 magnum gun, which is a tribute to Capcom’s other well-known classic game “Killer 7”.

The other gun is called the Matilda handgun, whose name is a tribute to the heroine of the classic movie “Léon: The Professional” (Léon: The Professional)’s real name.

In the original version, as long as you go into the place where the merchant buys items, or the safe room, the background music of the relevant theme will sound in the background. In the remake, this background music was canceled, but every once in a while, the businessman would try to hum the relevant melody, but he would stop coughing.

When Ashley crawled through a passage to unlock the player, she would praise herself as a master lockpicker. This sentence refers to the dialogue that Barry Burton gave the lockpicker to Jill in “Evil Castle 1”. Barry mentioned to Jill: “If you are a master lockpicker, then you need this (referring to the lockpicker)”