Home » Mi Pad 6 Productivity Enhancement Accessories, New Smart Touch Keyboard and Inspiration Stylus 2nd Generation- Qooah
Technology

Mi Pad 6 Productivity Enhancement Accessories, New Smart Touch Keyboard and Inspiration Stylus 2nd Generation- Qooah

by admin
Mi Pad 6 Productivity Enhancement Accessories, New Smart Touch Keyboard and Inspiration Stylus 2nd Generation- Qooah

According to the latest news, Mi Pad 6 series tablet computers will be unveiled at the Xiaomi new product launch event at 7:00 p.m. on April 18. For this press conference, Xiaomi officially adopted the slogan “Moving forward with light”. The official claims that it is “creating a super powerful productivity tool, everything is born for efficiency”.

What’s in this post? The official Weibo of Mi Pad announced that the second generation of Mi Inspired Stylus compatible with Mi Pad 6 series will be officially unveiled at the new product launch conference, along with a new smart touch keyboard compatible with Mi Pad 6 series.

First of all, the second generation of Xiaomi Inspiration Stylus will adopt a pencil taper design, equipped with a 26° elastomer nib, which can reduce occlusion while giving users a real paper writing experience; it supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, and the writing transition is natural and even. While the 5g-inspired ink becomes sensitive and silky, the soft nib also improves the experience.

Of course, the optimization is still quite obvious. Compared with the previous generation of stylus, the delay is reduced by 40%, and it is compatible with Mi Pad 5 series. In terms of battery life, the new product can write for 7 hours after charging for 1 minute, and it can write continuously for 150 hours when fully charged.

Next is the touch keyboard. According to official information, the new smart touch keyboard uses white as a whole.Made of high-tech nano-skin material, it is stain-resistant and anti-dirty; it adopts a 64-key design, supports intelligent backlight automatic adjustment function; supports 110°-165° large-angle stepless support, and optimizes the comfort of Mi Pad 6. Other parameters are not yet known.

See also  Valve will frequently update the "Steam Regional Pricing Suggestions" data to keep up with changes in foreign exchange rates | 4Gamers

You may also like

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5, the new open-fit true-wireless earphones...

“Yuanshin” Xiangling-themed OnePlus Ace 2 special edition is...

Ecco i 60 Best Workplaces in Italia 2023

“Yuanshin” Xiangling-themed OnePlus Ace 2 special edition is...

between Annie Leibovitz and the four ele…

The experience of the PC version of “The...

how the open approach to hybrid data is...

Diablo IV confirmed to run at 4K/60 fps...

How to restore video calls on WhatsApp? Here’s...

Elon Musk founded a new startup: what we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy