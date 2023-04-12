Since the sales performance of the iPhone 13 mini with only a 5.4-inch screen has been unsatisfactory, and Apple has decided not to launch a thin-size flagship in the iPhone 14 series, it is rare to buy thin flagships in the market. According to display industry analyst Ross Young, Sony may challenge the small-size mobile phone market again.

New 6.05-inch screen

Netizens who love thin-mans mobile phones should not get too excited, because the next Sony Xperia Compact that Young refers to has a screen size of 6.05 inches. If his revelation is true, there is a big gap between the new machine and the 5-inch screen of the Xperia XZ2 Compact launched in 2018, and it is closer to the 6.1-inch screen of the Xperia 5 IV. The screen of ASUS Zenfone 9, which is regarded as the flagship of fine-sized Android in the market at present, is 5.9 inches, and the screen of Sony’s new machine is also larger than ASUS.

Design Language Affects Size

The website Android Headlines believes that, based on Sony’s design language with thicker upper and lower borders in recent years, even if the new Compact or Xperia 5 V uses a 6.05-inch screen, the final body size may be larger than the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23.

Source: androidheadlines