Home Technology Xperia 5 V fine-grained size exposure, the body may be larger than the Galaxy S23-ePrice.HK
Technology

Xperia 5 V fine-grained size exposure, the body may be larger than the Galaxy S23-ePrice.HK

by admin
Xperia 5 V fine-grained size exposure, the body may be larger than the Galaxy S23-ePrice.HK

Since the sales performance of the iPhone 13 mini with only a 5.4-inch screen has been unsatisfactory, and Apple has decided not to launch a thin-size flagship in the iPhone 14 series, it is rare to buy thin flagships in the market. According to display industry analyst Ross Young, Sony may challenge the small-size mobile phone market again.

New 6.05-inch screen

Netizens who love thin-mans mobile phones should not get too excited, because the next Sony Xperia Compact that Young refers to has a screen size of 6.05 inches. If his revelation is true, there is a big gap between the new machine and the 5-inch screen of the Xperia XZ2 Compact launched in 2018, and it is closer to the 6.1-inch screen of the Xperia 5 IV. The screen of ASUS Zenfone 9, which is regarded as the flagship of fine-sized Android in the market at present, is 5.9 inches, and the screen of Sony’s new machine is also larger than ASUS.

Design Language Affects Size

The website Android Headlines believes that, based on Sony’s design language with thicker upper and lower borders in recent years, even if the new Compact or Xperia 5 V uses a 6.05-inch screen, the final body size may be larger than the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23.

0412-4a.jpg

Source: androidheadlines

See also  Scientists: Supermassive black holes may explain the source of dark energy | vacuum energy | relativity | cosmic expansion

You may also like

It was discovered that the mass of a...

Xiaomi beats Samsung: Important smartphone success achieved

The new Mini has been revealed – this...

Mobile phone holder for the car from 10...

The day of man’s travels in space, from...

SUPERVOCC 80W is a free accessory for the...

【Don’t wash Del App】Android machine has a new...

TrenDevice, online-to-off-line store for refurbished hi-tech devices

Jack Black thinks a rock star should make...

in Parma from 9 to 17 September…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy