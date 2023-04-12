There were exciting moments Monday morning in Teramo, in Piazzale San Francesco. Before getting on the bus for an excursion, a young woman organized it professional, well known in the city, she was taken ill and had a sudden faint accusing strong palpitations, trembling, and cold sweats, so much so as to force the entire group to postpone the departure saw that the woman and lost consciousness. A doctor,fortunately present in the group, he first ruled out the dreaded heart attack and then stabilized thea patient who she was therefore taken to the emergency room. The diagnosis on the spot, later confirmed by tests, was hypoglycemia. While awaiting transport to the hospital, the woman reported that she had taken the drug a few hours earlier “Ozempic” e, fbears,the hypoglycemic crisis was due own to use di thisdrug – an antidiabetic medicine used in combination with diet to treat adults with uncontrolled diabetes – in someone who is not diabetic. And it’s not the first time this has happened, due to doctors with little conscience. A few days ago the cry of alarm from the National Federation of Doctors raised the alarm on the new trend Of TikTok with 350 million hashtagThat has transformed theOzempic in a product used by many unwary to lose weight.

So also in Teramo, due to lack of adequate controls, l’Ozempicis experiencing a certain notorietywith the increase in demand that has led to deficiencies of supply and the consequent paradox: who has the right touse this drug because diabetic fails to use it while compliant doctors they prescribe it to non-diabetic people who thus risk hypoglycemia with the serious consequences it entails.Yet theOzempic it is an antidiabetic medicine that AIFA writes “must be used in conjunction with a diet to treat adult patients with diabetes”.

I know that l’aThe activity of a pharmacy is subject to a varied set of regulations e controls system.In fact, pharmacies perform an essential public function, as they provide pharmaceutical assistance on behalf of the state. They are therefore subject to the supervision of the PA, in order to ensure the quality and continuity of the pharmaceutical service, in the interest of protecting public health. In Teramo these checks are there I am ?are effected regularly ? Even in Teramo there were “improper” prescriptions and there is an “improper” use of this drug ? It is so hard to check if any doctor, or worse pharmacist,has made this drug available to some non-diabetic people, which I read in the Corriere Ozempic used to lose weight is dangerous and is lacking in diabetics – Corriere Nazionale“in addition to lowering blood sugar, it creates imbalances in the metabolic system, it could lead to more serious symptoms such as gallstones, pancreatitis, not to mention less serious – but still very painful – ailments such as cramps, gastritis and nausea. “. To Teramo qIs anyone waiting for the dead man to start the checks?

Leo Nodars