Jokic’s reaction when he finds out that Thursday is the parade…”Sunday I have the horse race”

Jokic’s reaction when he finds out that Thursday is the parade…”Sunday I have the horse race”

One of Nikola Jokic’s first thoughts after winning the NBA Finals and being elected Finals MVP is to go back to Serbia to go to his beloved horses.

This is the Joker’s reaction when he discovers, in a press conference, that the parade will be on Thursday…with the horse race scheduled for Sunday at his home in Serbia.

And this is the interview with NBA TV.

“I have my horse race on Sunday. I don’t know if I will be able to arrive in time. Thursday is the parade. Friday maybe,” Jokic said that he hopes he can use the Nuggets’ plane to make it in time. “I don’t know. I ask Josh about it. I’ll put pressure on him.”

