Congratulations from Novak Djokovic to Nikola Jokic | Sports

Novak and Jokić, both the best in the world, and ours. And only when they unite…

“It has to be! Now I’m going to see if he texted me, you know? Aw… I don’t know, man, wow… I have a lot of messages, I’ll have to turn off my phone“, He said Nikola Jokic after winning the NBA title. In the end, he didn’t reveal how Novak Djokovic congratulated him, but now we all know!

The best tennis player in the world and winner of 23 Grand Slams posted on his Instagram profile and wrote what he thought about the Denver basketball player with a great caricature of Jokić carrying the NBA Cup through the Rocky Mountains on a horse.

“MVP!!!“, it was written, then in Cyrillic there was a congratulation and the words: “Congratulations bro, you are the best”and below in English the word “greatness” or translated into Serbian “size“. See:

The two best Serbian athletes have been in contact since recently, since Novak Djokovic found a way to get Jokic’s number during Roland Garros.

“I saw his interview and I’m flattered. I’m really grateful to him. We haven’t been in touch, I got his number yesterday, it’s hard to find him these days, but I’ll send him a message to thank him. He touched me with wonderful words and I feel the same about him . He’s such a humble, simple guy. In one of the most popular leagues in the world, he’s in every sport and dominated for three years. Listening to LeBron, Davis, Embiid, Antetokounmpo… The amount of praise they have for him, it all makes me proud of him. “We in Serbia are a basketball nation, we were quite good in that sport, but we never had someone as successful in the NBA as him. All praises to him and I hope to see him play live one day,” said Novak recently.