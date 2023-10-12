Home » Jorge Vilda, former coach of the Spanish women’s team, is appointed head of the Atlas Lionesses
Jorge Vilda, former coach of the Spanish women’s team, is appointed head of the Atlas Lionesses

The former coach of the Spanish women’s football team, Jorge Vilda, sacked after the Rubiales affair, was appointed Thursday, October 12, head of the Moroccan women’s team, announced the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. He succeeds Frenchman Reynald Pedros who this summer led the Lionesses of Atlas Morocco to the round of 16 during the first World Cup in their history.

Close to the former president of the Spanish Federation Luis Rubiales, author of a forced kiss on the attacker Jenni Hermoso after the Spanish coronation at the World Cup, Jorge Vilda was replaced by his deputy Montse Tomé in September, after a refusal of the players to evolve under his direction, because Luis Rubiales refused to resign. In 2022, Mr. Vilda was the subject of a revolt by fifteen players who denounced his methods.

Former federation president charged with sexual assault in that case, but also of coercion due to the accusations of pressure brought by Jenni Hermoso against the former boss of Spanish football and his entourage. Also charged, Jorge Vilda denied in court on Tuesday October 10 that he had pressured the player to minimize the forced kiss of Luis Rubiales.

