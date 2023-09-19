Jose Abreu’s Clutch Home Run Gives Advantage to Houston Astros

Jose Abreu powers Houston Astros to victory against Baltimore Orioles

On Monday night, Jose Abreu played a crucial role in leading the Houston Astros to victory against the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a three-in-a-row series held at Minute Maid Park. The Astros, who are looking to solidify their position as leaders of the American League West Division, faced the Orioles who have already secured at least one Wild Card spot in the postseason.

Abreu, batting fourth and playing first base, started the game strong by doubling with Yordan Alvarez in the third inning. Although the run couldn’t be scored, Abreu’s double marked his 20th of the season. This accomplishment is not unfamiliar to Abreu, as he has reached the milestone of 20 doubles in nine out of his 10 years in the Big Leagues. The only exception was the shortened 2020 season, where he managed to hit 15 doubles in 60 games.

In the crucial seventh inning with the game tied at five, one out, and bases cleared, Abreu faced Orioles’ reliever Danny Coulombe. The Cuban slugger swung at a left-handed Changeup and launched a powerful hit down the center field. The ball sailed over the fences in center field, hitting the wall behind marked with an “H” to represent Houston. With an exit velocity of 107.5 miles per hour and traveling a distance of 425 feet, Abreu’s hit put the Astros ahead with a score of six to five.

Abreu’s contribution to the game didn’t stop there. With this home run, he now has a total of 16 homers and 82 RBIs for the season. These numbers add to his career totals of 259 home runs and 945 RBIs. Abreu’s impressive RBI count places him in sixth place on the historical list of players born in Cuba, just two shy of tying Tony Oliva’s record of 947 RBIs.

Abreu continues to make his mark in baseball history, especially during crucial moments for his team. The impact of his home run in this game is a testimony to his exceptional performance and dedication to the sport.

Fans can relive the momentous hit by watching the video shared on Twitter by Jerry Díaz (@Jerryto94).

With Abreu’s strong performance, the Houston Astros stay on track for success as they continue their season. Stay tuned for more MLB scores and updates.

