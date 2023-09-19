WhatsApp Introduces New “Side-By-Side View” Feature for Folding Cell Phones

WhatsApp Introduces “Side-by-Side View” Tool for Folding Cell Phones

WhatsApp continues to enhance the user experience of its popular messaging application with the introduction of a new feature called “Side-by-Side View.” The decision to add this tool came as a response to the growing success and development of folding cell phones.

In recent months, WhatsApp has implemented several changes aimed at improving user satisfaction within the application. This time, they have specifically focused on catering to the users of folding cell phones. These innovative devices have gained significant popularity, attracting the attention of large technology companies.

To activate the “Side-by-Side View” feature, users need to access their WhatsApp settings. Under the “Chats” section, a new option called “Parallel View” can be found. Enabling this feature will split the screen of a folding cell phone, allowing users to view their ongoing chats on one side while engaging in a conversation with another person on the other half of the screen. However, if users prefer the traditional single-pane view, they have the option to disable the “Side-by-Side View” feature.

It is important to note that this tool is currently only available for folding cell phones. WhatsApp aims to provide an optimized and seamless experience for users of these cutting-edge devices.

In an effort to adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape, WhatsApp constantly endeavors to introduce innovative features that cater to specific user needs. With the addition of “Side-by-Side View,” WhatsApp further enhances its messaging application, ensuring users enjoy a personalized and efficient communication experience.

(Photo: MAG/ Rommel Yupanqui)