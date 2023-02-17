“How did you prepare for this match against Paris?
Well, we come from a good performance against Strasbourg (2-0, Sunday) and we trained well. Obviously we are aware that it is a very difficult match, but we are preparing for it.
The first leg (7-1 defeat for Lille at home) was particularly difficult…
In August we didn’t perform well, a lot of things have changed, it’s clear that we want to do much better. The desire to take points, to fight and to make an exceptional performance because that’s the only way you can win against PSG. There is history between us. It shows that against Lille, PSG always gives a little more. They lost three matches, things are going a little badly with the fans, it’s up to us to concentrate on our work. It is the most important. What are we going to do, what do we need to find our goal. It’s going to be hot but we want it to be a hot game. It’s football, intensity.
Looking back, were you too ambitious in this match? Too naive?
We had made mistakes, but it’s a game that needs to be crushed, erased. It’s hard to see him again, we know what we did wrong and we want to do better, not make the same mistakes, be attentive, have the correct intensity, aggressiveness…
What changes having Kylian Mbappé in front of you in the preparation for the match?
It changes for us and for any team, when you play against a striker who is perhaps the fastest in world football. You always have to be a little more careful when you attack, be careful to be well positioned. The danger is always in the transition. You always have to communicate to have the upper hand.
You started a few matches on the bench in favor of Leny Yoro before finding your place. How did you experience it?
In football, in life, if there is no competition, you cannot evolve. Of course, I was not happy because I want to play everything but I am a professional, you have to continue to work, train well, so as not to give the coach any reason to change. Only 11 players can play. You have to be prepared for everything. I was injured in January but here I am perhaps in better conditions than at the start of the season.
Your former coach Christophe Galtier is going through his first big crisis at PSG…
If there’s anyone with experience, it’s him. He’s a great coach, someone who can find the solution, bring something. I have a lot of respect and admiration for him. I hope he will have difficulties for this match because we want to win. Friends, it’s after, now it’s business! »