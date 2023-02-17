World music superstar, German DJ and producer Robin Schulz is the new headliner of the fifth anniversary Sea Star Festival. Mahmut Orhan also arrives in Umag.

Source: Sea Star / promo

The last decade of the global pop scene is impossible to imagine without the author of dozens of hits that have been listened to over 10 billion times on streaming services, which is why they call him the successor of David Guetta!

In the season he enters with a new club masterpiece, the single “Miss You”, Schulz brings a strong current of commercial dance music to Umag’s Stella Maris lagoon on May 19 and 20, to which another confirmed performer, house grandmaster Mahmut Orhan, will contribute. They join previously announced headliners electro punk giants The Prodigy and emerging techno superstar Indira Paganotto.

With more than 450 gold, platinum and diamond digital awards in 30 countries, German DJ, producer and hitmaker Robin Schulz is an absolute megastar of the electronic scene. With hit remixes “Waves” i “Prayer in C” won a global audience and began a meteoric rise on the world music scene. For six years in a row, he was included in the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs, the annual list of the world‘s most outstanding DJs, and was nominated for an award guildand he collaborated with names such as David Guetta, Cheat Codes, James Blunt, and since last year he has also part of the prestigious “One Billion Stream” club on Spotifysince his single “Sugar” crossed one billion streams on the said platform.

In the past months, the single “Miss You”, a great collaboration with Oliver Tree, re-installed Schulz on the number 1 position of many world charts. The performance at the anniversary fifth consecutive Sea Star marks his return to the festival stage in Umag, where he presented himself for the first time in 2018 and prepared one of the unforgettable sets.

And the Istanbul DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan returns to Umag, where he performed for the first time in 2019. As one of the most promising performers of dance music today, in the last few years he has become a mandatory name at the world‘s leading festivals. The Turkish superstar has exploded in the past few years thanks to his unmistakable talent for creating hits like “Feel,” “6 Days” and “Fly Above,” which have more than a billion YouTube views and Spotify streams.

As previously confirmed, this year’s jubilee fifth edition of Sea Star will host the most sought-after tour of the year, that of world greats The Prodigy. The most important electro punk band of all time has already been presented as the leading headliner of the festival, and it will be in the Stella Maris lagoon that their first outdoor performance of the year will take place. Along with them, it was previously announced that the queen of the psytechno genre and one of the biggest new names on the global electronic scene – Indira Paganotto, will have her premiere performance in Umag.

With a new reinforcement in this year’s line-up, the magical surroundings of Umag’s Stella Maris lagoon become the central place where the new festival and tourist season will begin on May 19 and 20. This is the place that, with the fourth edition of Sea Star last May, was the center of the first big festival gathering in Croatia after a two and a half year break, and according to official data, last year’s edition was the second most visited festival in Croatia!

More information about tickets search at official festival website!

