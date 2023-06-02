Home » José Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing Europa League final referee
José Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing Europa League final referee

by admin
José Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing Europa League final referee

José Mourinho was charged by UEFA on Friday after being filmed aggressively cursing at the English match referee in a stadium garage after the Europa League final.

UEFA said the Roma coach is charged for “insulting” and “abusive language against a match official” after Sevilla’s victory in Budapest this week.

It was one of a slew of disciplinary charges UEFA opened into incidents at a testy, bad-tempered game that lasted more than three hours Wednesday.

Footage circulated Thursday of Mourinho approaching referee Anthony Taylor in the garage and calling him a “disgrace” with an expletive.

Later Thursday, Taylor and his family were harassed and verbally abused by Roma fans at the airport in Budapest.

The potential link between the two films likely means Mourinho will get a more severe sanction than the minimum two-game touchline ban demanded by UEFA disciplinary rules for “insulting or directing abusive language at a match official.”

Roma lost to Sevilla in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw that saw players and officials clash on the field and in the technical area.

UEFA charged both teams with improper conduct which is activated for receiving at least five yellow cards shown. Taylor showed eight to Roma players and officials, including Mourinho, and six to Sevilla.

“The referee seemed like he was Spanish,” Mourinho said after the game. “The result was not fair and there are a lot of instances to re-examine.”

Roma players thought they should have been awarded a penalty kick for a handball, and Mourinho said of them: “We lost, but with dignity.”

Roma also was charged over crowd disturbances and acts of damage. Sevilla was charged because dozens of its fans invaded the field after the match and for fans throwing objects and lighting fireworks.

UEFA gave no timetable for its disciplinary panel to judge the cases.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

