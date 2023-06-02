Home » Another investigation against congressman Jhoany Carlos Alberto Palacios
by admin
This morning, June 2, 2023, the Supreme Court of Justice reported that it had opened a criminal investigation against the representative of the Chamber for Chocó, Jhoany Carlos Alberto Palacios Mosquera.

This investigation is related to the 2016 contract for the Acandí hospital, when Palacios Mosquera served as governor of Chocó.

The investigation room of the Supreme Court of Justice investigates the alleged contract without legal requirements and embezzlement. This hospital in Acandí to date has not been completed.

On this same work, the Attorney General’s Office has also been carrying out a disciplinary investigation for several years against Palacios Mosquera, reporting alleged irregularities due to lack of conditions of the lot, deficiencies in the studies and designs, and cost overruns.

In October 2022, information was published that described Palacios Mosquera as the most investigated congressman in the country in the Attorney General’s Office, with more than 20 disciplinary investigations on constraints on contractors, irregularities in the gas massification contract in several municipalities, inconsistencies in the construction of the Acandí hospital, first stage of the Technological University of Chocó in Istmina, or others. But to date he has no firm sanction.

