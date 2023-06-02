Peru allocates 12.6 million dollars to finance the Police in emergency zones – Diario La Hora

The resources will be allocated to tickets and per diem for service commission, vehicle rental, tents and sleeping bags for agents in emergency areas.

LIME. The Government of Peru authorized this June 2, 2023 a transfer of 46.6 million soles (12.6 million dollars) to finance the acquisition and expenditure of various resources of the National Police (PNP) for the fulfillment of its functions in the areas of the country declared in a state of emergency.

A decree published in the official newspaper El Peruano indicated that the transfer will be made after receiving a request from the Ministry of the Interior to finance the expenses in tickets and per diem for service commission, vehicle rental, tents and sleeping bags for agents in emergency areas.

This financing, he explained, will take place through a transfer of items ofl public sector budget for fiscal year 2023, charged to the resources of the Contingency Reserve of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF).

In the explanatory part of the decree it was indicated that the PNP “exercises functional and exclusive competence at the national level in matters of internal order and public order, as well as shared competence in matters of citizen security».

He recalled, in this sense, that as of January 15, a state of emergency was decreed in several of the main road networks in the country, in the context of the anti-government protests, a measure that remains in force after being extended by successive decrees.

In addition, as of February 6, a state of emergency was decreed in the southern departments of Madre de Dios, Cuzco, Puno, Apurímac, Arequipa, Moquegua and Tacnawhere the National Police maintains control of order, with the support of the Armed Forces.

This occurs with the exception of the department of Puno, on the border with Bolivia, where control of the Internal order is in charge of the Armed Forces, with the support of the National Police.

It was indicated that the resources transferred from the MEF Contingency Reserve «cannot be used, under responsibility, for purposes other than those for which they are transferred«.

The decree was signed by lthe President of Peru, Dina Boluarteand the Minister of Economy and Finance, Alex Contreras.

Protests erupted in Peru after eThe failed coup d’état that the then President Pedro Castillo tried to carry out on December 7 and they continued since January with mobilizations and confrontations with the forces of order in rejection of the Government of Boluarte, who assumed the head of State for being the vice president.

According to various sources, at leasts 49 civilians died during these clashes, while the protests left a total of 77 dead, since other people, including several Haitians, also died due to actions such as road blockades.

Last Tuesday, the PNP deployed more than 4,000 agents in different points of Puno, where unions and social organizations called a 24-hour stoppage in rejection of the Government.

Although this stoppage did not have greater citizen support, the leaders of various regional unions in the south of the country point out that it has been the restart of the protests that ask for the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the call for new general elections. EFE

