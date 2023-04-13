Joventut Badalona prevails over the London Lions and flies to the Eurocup quarter-finals, where they will find Hapoel Tel Aviv.

89-78 the final result, with Duran’s men ahead from the first to the last minute. Tomic makes himself felt with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 8 fouls drawn, Guy also did well (13+7 assists) and Ellenson (14 with 5/5 from the field).

For the guests, Zubcic’s 19 with 9 fouls suffered and Best’s 18, while Taylor closes with 14 points and 2 steals.