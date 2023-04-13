Home Sports Joventut always in control, defeated the London Lions
Joventut always in control, defeated the London Lions

Joventut Badalona prevails over the London Lions and flies to the Eurocup quarter-finals, where they will find Hapoel Tel Aviv.

89-78 the final result, with Duran’s men ahead from the first to the last minute. Tomic makes himself felt with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 8 fouls drawn, Guy also did well (13+7 assists) and Ellenson (14 with 5/5 from the field).

For the guests, Zubcic’s 19 with 9 fouls suffered and Best’s 18, while Taylor closes with 14 points and 2 steals.

