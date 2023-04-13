Home World Natalia Paragoni in the emergency room, she is in the sixth month of pregnancy: We were scared
Natalia Paragoni in the emergency room, she is in the sixth month of pregnancy: We were scared

Natalia Paragoni in the emergency room, she is in the sixth month of pregnancy: We were scared

Natalia Paragoni, influencer companion of Andrea Zelletta, says she ended up in the emergency room on the evening of April 11th. “We got scared”, she revealed the woman in the right month of pregnancy.

Natalia Comparisons is at sixth month of pregnancy and, due to illness, ended up in the emergency room last night. She tells it herself on Instagram, announcing that she would not take part in a beauty event scheduled for today which she was supposed to attend for work reasons.

The illness of Natalia Paragoni

They told me that I have to rest completely,” Natalia Ion told an Instagram story, “We all got a little scared last night. I went to the emergency room, on the advice of my gynecologist. When I arrived they did all the checks and they felt that my belly was very hard and very low”. Hence the decision to monitor it for a few hours to avoid the risk of any contractions which, in the sixth month, could have signaled a danger. Luckily, it would have been a false alarm:

They did an ultrasound and the baby was fine, even at the level of the placenta. Only that I had these pangs and I stayed there for an hour to get a drip. I was given a painkiller to relax my muscles and was monitored to make sure there were no contractions. They told me to rest.

Natalia Paragoni is expecting a baby girl from Andrea Zelletta

Natalia Paragoni, a former suitor who became an influencer thanks to her participation in Men and women, is expecting her first child with her partner Andrea Zelletta, whom she met while participating in the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi. This is the first pregnancy of the young influencer, understandably experienced with slight apprehension. But, as Natalia reiterated, everything is going well. The name that the couple chose to give to the baby on the way is still unknown. It is probable that, as already happened for the gender reveal at Verissimo, those directly involved will choose to give emphasis to the event of the choice of the name by communicating it in style through their social channels.

