Joventut Badalona, ​​Leonardo Okeke leaves the field on a stretcher

Leonardo Okeke, 19-year-old big man controlled by Olimpia Milano currently on a two-year loan at Joventut Badalona, ​​injured his right knee in the final match won clearly against Girona.

Called loudly by over 11,000 at the Olimpic, Okeke was forced to stop a few seconds after entering.

The player was taken off the pitch on a stretcher, and for now the Spanish team has not communicated anything about his condition.

Okeke played mainly in LEB Silver this year with CB Prat, averaging 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20 minutes per game.