Original title: Sasa quasi-triple-double, Barnes 29+9, the Kings beat the Thunder and won four consecutive victories

On March 1, Beijing time, the NBA regular season continued, and the Thunder played against the Kings at home. In the first quarter, both teams were in excellent offensive condition and both scored high points. In the second and third quarters, the feel of the two teams was declining, and the scores were not high. In the last quarter, the Kings maintained their lead until they finally won the game.

After the whole game, the Kings 123-117 Thunder.

The specific score (the king first): 44-38, 27-28, 22-21, 30-28.

Player data:

Kings: Sabonis Jr. 22 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, Barnes 29 points and 9 rebounds, Huert 20 points and 9 assists

Thunder: Jaylen Williams 27 points and 8 assists, Dort 11 points, Saric 21 points and 8 rebounds

Both starting lineups:

Kings: Sabonis Jr., Keegan Murray, Harris Barnes, Huerter, Mitchell

Thunder: Dort, Jaylen Williams, Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe, Josh Giddy

